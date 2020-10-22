FREEPORT — In a high school sports season complete with new safety measures, regionalized scheduling, and so much uncertainty while being played in the coronavirus pandemic, a few unique matchups emerged.

One such contest was on display Thursday at the Freeport Country Club, where two recently crowned state champions — Freeport (Class B) and Greely (Class A) — squared off.

Freeport prevailed, 4-3, but all golfers on both sides could talk about was the opportunity to compete against a fellow champ.

“It was awesome to have this opportunity (Thursday) to go up against another top team in the state,” said Freeport senior TJ Whalen of Freeport. “We didn’t have as many matches this year for obvious reasons, so it was nice to get out here after states one last time.”

Freeport won its first state championship in program history on Oct. 10. Greely, meanwhile, had last won a state title in 1990.

The two programs decided early on this fall to play a match to help preserve an old rivalry. Little did they know both would be state champs when they teed off Thursday.

“We don’t see these guys anymore, so to get together (Thursday) and play an old rival was a nice feeling for the team,” said Greely head coach Brian Bickford.

Freeport head coach Jason Ouellette was happy to see how things worked out with the scheduling.

“It was awesome how things worked out, I don’t think two state champions have gotten together for a match after the state championship,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette said it was a little strange having a match after states, but was grateful to be out there and recognize the seniors prior to the match.

Freeport freshman Eli Spaulding enjoyed the moment and shot a personal best -4 for nine holes, which was the low individual for the match.

“Winning states was awesome, and it felt really good to have one more competition before the season ends,” Spaulding said.

As for his round, Spaulding said going up against a great team like Greely pushed him.

“I feel like it definitely helped to be playing the class A champions, but I executed my shots really well today,” he added.

As the season comes to a close for both teams, golfers from both teams made memories aside from winning the state title.

Whalen had been waiting for this season for some time, and he made the most of it.

“It was definitely a weird and unique season, but I’m glad I was able to get on the course with my teammates,” he said.

Nick Montminy of Greely enjoyed seeing the high level competition from teams in both classes.

“It was really good to see the level of competition between the two classes, and seeing how a lower class can play just as well as an upper class,” he said.

When asked what he’ll remember most from this unprecedented season, Ouellette didn’t hesitate.

“Obviously it was really unique, but the feeling of holding the trophy on that Saturday and celebrating as a team, I’ll never forget that,” he said.

