Mark R. Pelletier 1953 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Mark R. Pelletier, 67, of Brunswick, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020 at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 30, 1953 in Millinocket to Robert Ronald and Elizabeth Jean Pelletier of Millinocket. Mark spent his working career as an auditor, working for many years for a company whose boss became a dear friend. Mark will be remembered by family, friends, neighbors and all who he encountered in life for his smile, humor, generosity and kindness. Mark was beloved, too, by his children’s friends and all the youth he coached throughout the years in the Brunswick community. He joyfully cheered and supported all his children’s athletic endeavors. His joys in life also included his family – wife, children, grandchildren, who called him “Grand-Dude”, parents, sisters and brothers. Mark enjoyed sports, traveling, winter breaks on Sanibel Island in Florida, plays at Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theater and spending time at the family camp in Millinocket. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert and Elizabeth of Millinocket; his wife, Carol, of Brunswick; his daughter, Vanessa Leeman and spouse Walter Leeman of Brunswick, and his son, Drew Pelletier and spouse Jennifer Pelletier of Manchester; and his beloved grandchildren, Daniel Leeman, James Leeman, Leah Leeman, Levi Pelletier and Brooke Pelletier; brother, Paul Pelletier and spouse Shelli Pelletier of Turner, sister, Carla Culver and partner Paul Scalzone of Brunswick and brother, Matthew Pelletier and his spouse Brandy Pelletier of Millinocket; and his many loving nieces and nephews. Mark’s life will be celebrated with family and friends in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalaternatives.net

