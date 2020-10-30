Two of the three classrooms at Canaan Elementary School are now quarantined after a probable positive case of COVID-19 was reported to administration on Friday.

This additional case brings the number of probable cases to two with one confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at the Canaan school. SAD 54 Superintendent Jon Moody said that of the cases, the positive is a staff member.

Under the direction of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two classrooms will be quarantined with 47 students and nine staff members sent home. Students will be equipped with learning devices when they leave on Friday, Moody said.

The additional probable positive case, like all other cases that the district has had so far, was a result of contact with an individual outside of school.

“We will be working with Maine CDC and our local community partners over the course of the weekend to determine next steps,” Moody said in the letter. “A positive aspect of this investigation is that it has affirmed that school cohorting and masking have had their intended effect in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

The letter was sent just after Somerset County was deemed “yellow” under the Department of Education’s re-opening advisory system. On Friday, 103 new infections were reported, making it the state’s highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases.

“Until further notice, all sports, competitions and after-school activities will no longer occur in-person,” Moody said.

The district was already operating under a hybrid-cohorting approach and Moody added that administrators do not anticipate any changes as a result of the yellow county designation.

Earlier this month, the district sent students home to work remotely for two days after a student at Skowhegan Area High School tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, a student at Mill Stream Elementary School tested positive. In both cases, it was determined that contact with the virus occurred outside of school.

Students in pre-K through sixth grade are learning in-person five days a week while grades seven through 12 are learning under a hybrid model split up by last names.

SAD54 serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

