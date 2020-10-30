YARMOUTH − Gary Monroe Hamilton, 76, of Yarmouth, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

He was born in Portland in 1944 the son of Ervin Hamilton Jr. and Lorraine E. (Spiller) (Hamilton) Hanson. Gary married his high school sweetheart Dawn E. (Ford) Hamilton in 1964.

He graduated from Deering High School in 1962. Gary was a proud Deering RAM who wore the #10 jersey on the DHS football team and continued his devotion to the team at the annual Thanksgiving Portland/Deering Football games. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and worked in the historic preservation, planning and treasury departments with the City of Portland for over 27 years. Gary continued to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter in Yarmouth for a number of years.

A natural athlete, Gary was an enthusiastic golfer and especially enjoyed the company of the Senior League Players, friends, and staff at the Freeport Country Club. Gary enjoyed skiing and for 17 years volunteered with the Maine Handicapped Skiing/Maine Adaptive program.

He completed seven marathons, including three Boston Marathons. Gary enjoyed watching all sports including local high school, college, and New England sports teams. He loved the beach, a good joke, telling stories, and spending time with his wide circle of friends and loving family.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Wayne Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of over 56 years; two daughters, Robin Hamilton and husband John; Karen Hamilton (Fitch) and her husband Neil Fitch of Portland; two brothers, Keith Hamilton of Vineyard Haven, Mass., and Stephen Hamilton and his wife Donna of Jay; sister-in-law, Ginette Ford of Jamestown, N.Y.; a granddaughter and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland in a private ceremony.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

