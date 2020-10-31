RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. – Al has passed from this life and is with his Creator, ending a determined battle with multiple issues, including pneumonia, heart disease, and dementia. Known as “our Al”, his love for his wife Deborah Jones Viney (Deb), his fierce intelligence, affinity for debate and discussion, dry, quirky humor, and gentleness, combined to give him a unique outlook on life and much endeared him to family and friends.Al was born in Portland, Maine. He spent his childhood and adolescence in Portland and southern Maine. After graduating Portland High School, he served four years in the Air Force during the Viet Nam war, earning several citations. He moved to California and served the State of California for 33 years, mostly in the IT field, retiring in 2003. Al had many interests. At 10, his painting of an old barn hung in the Portland, Maine Art Museum, igniting a lifelong interest in art and photography. He played trumpet and French horn in a drum and bugle corps; his musical tastes spanned every genre. He had a soft spot for animals; he and Deb loved their cat, Nikki. Al enjoyed cruises and road trips with Deb, golf and golf trips, as well as movies and meals with friends. He often referred to himself as the oldest of 12 (five sisters, two brothers, three half-sisters and a half-brother). He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Deb, a son, a daughter, three grandsons, his siblings, many nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank many people for years of care and attention – his caregivers, his doctors and specialists, and the Sutter Home Health and Hospice staffs in Sacramento, Calif. A family celebration will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Salvation Army, Sacramento SPCA, St. Jude’s Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children-NorthernCalifornia.

