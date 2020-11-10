Saco police are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who left her home last week without telling her parents and has not returned since.

Mariah Bailey left her home some time between the evening of Nov. 5 and the morning of Nov. 6, said Saco Police Det. Sgt. Chris Hardiman.

Bailey is not believed to be in danger, and may be staying with friends in either Portland or Windham.

Bailey is 5-feet-1-inch tall, has brown hair and blue eyes. It was unknown what she was last wearing, Hardiman said.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts should call the Saco police at 284-4535.

