As they move online, arts and crafts fairs are alive and well this holiday season. Here’s where you can browse some of our favorite annual craft fairs on the internet.

Maine College of Art Holiday Sale

Friday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Dec. 6. meca.edu/holidaysale

Yes, the exciting, friendly and slightly chaotic energy in the Porteous Building during the MECA Holiday Sale will be missed this year, but the amazing artwork will not. Visit the Holiday Sale landing page to register for a “Meet the Makers” event, get a preview of the best gift picks and then get a link to the store once it goes live on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Art on the Hill

Saturday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 6. seaportland.org

The Society for East End Arts usually hosts their annual sale during one weekend at the East End Community School. This year, they’re using Facebook and Instagram for a week to highlight their artists individual work and stores, but the Artists Directory is already up on the SEA website, so you can get shopping local now if you need to.

Lincoln Farm Studio Maine Artisans Holiday Sale

Friday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Dec. 6. myholidaysale.com

One of the best parts of an IRL art fair is talking with the artisans who make the work you want to have in your home. This small-time, annual sale usually at the Falmouth studios of mosaic and stained-glass artist Lane Gregory, will be hosting artists talks, demonstrations, discounts and giveaways on Instagram each day of the sale.

Maine Crafts Association online store

mainecrafts.org/online-shop

While the Center for Maine Craft and Maine Craft Portland are open for COVID-19 safety compliant shopping, the Maine Crafts Association now ships many products anywhere in the U.S. Items are often one of a kind, so there’s clear contact information for ordering multiple or other wares by an artist.

