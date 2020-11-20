BRUNSWICK — The Catholic diocese will host an Advent Discernment Day for high schoolers interested in exploring whether they want to serve the church as a priest or in some other capacity.

The event is set for 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 at St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.

The Rev. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland, and area priests host this time of prayer, community, and discussion for young men (ages 14-18) who are serious about their faith and discerning their future in the church.

“The encouragement and formation of vocations in the Church is the task of all of us,” Bishop Robert Deeley said in a news release. “We cannot depend on others to meet our needs.”

The day will include Sunday Mass, lunch, talks and a conversation and Holy Hour with Bishop Deeley.

“This day is for young men who are striving to live out their faith and follow God’s will in their lives,” said Griesbach. “My hope is that the discernment day offers each participant, in their own way, an opportunity to encounter Christ profoundly and meaningfully, so that when they go home or they continue on, they are in some way transformed for the better through the experience.”

“We all have a vocation, a call from God to live out our lives in a particular way,” said the bishop. “When we see young people who show signs of love for the Eucharist and a desire to serve others, we can invite them to pray about what God could be telling them to do with their lives.”

All state and diocesan pandemic protocols will be followed. To register or for more information, visit the “Upcoming Events” section at vocationsme.org, call (207) 321-7874, or email Jennifer Bernier in the diocese’s Office of Ministerial Services at [email protected].

