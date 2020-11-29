PORTLAND – William Russell Judkins Sr. of Portland, formerly of Augusta and Winthrop, passed away at his home with his son and daughter by his side on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Augusta on May 5, 1929 to Russell Q. and E. Mae (Hildreth) Judkins.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Cony High School and graduated from Farmington State Teacher’s College. While in high school, Bill was captain and third baseman for Cony’s baseball team. Baseball played a large part in Bill’s life from his childhood days with the Barry’s Nine to meeting his future wife, Theresa Meader (Tete), who he met while she was preparing the baseball field for game day.

In his senior year of high school, he was invited to try out for the Boston Braves where he met the legendary Ted Williams and actually spoke to Babe Ruth over the loudspeaker at Braves Field. He proudly served as president of Cony’s famed Chizzle Wizzle.

On July 30, 1949, Bill and Tete were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Augusta. They were married for 69 years until Tete’s passing on Jan. 1, 2019. Together they raised their two children, Bill Jr. and Terry.

Bill began his professional career in teaching, eventually changing career paths to work as a sales representative for Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company.

His greatest love was for his wife and family. He is predeceased by his wife; parents; brother, Bob and his wife Elsie, and all of Tete’s siblings and spouses.

He is lovingly survived by son, Bill (Tammy), daughter Terry (Bob); devoted grandchildren Jamie Judd (Brandon), Chris Judkins (Rachel), Tyler Judkins (Maddie), Nicholas Place, and Jordan Place (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kayla, Cora, Avery, Asher, Graham, Jaxon, and Reese; and several nieces and nephews many of whom checked in on him regularly; dear friend George Pease; and his frisky feline companion, Jack.

The family gives sincere thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine, especially nurses Phil and Allie, and the rest of the care team Traci, Edie, and David as well as caring and supportive neighbors Lynn and Bob Barden.

Bill has selflessly donated his body to medical research at the University of New England and will eventually be buried with Tete.

Due to Covid-19, the family will celebrate his life with a private Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Donations may be made in Bill’s memory to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

