A potent storm system moved into Maine Monday evening, making its presence felt with heavy rain and powerful wind gusts that in some places could reach up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service office in Gray issued a high-wind warning for southern Maine at 6 p.m. that will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In its warning, the National Weather Service said the storm will produce “damaging winds” that have the potential to blow down trees and power lines. It also predicted widespread power outages and difficult travel conditions.

It didn’t take very long for the storm to have an impact. As of 7 p.m., nearly 16,000 Central Maine Power Company customers had lost power, with York and Cumberland counties being the hardest hit. Versant Power, which serves northern and Downeast Maine, was reporting more than 2,500 outages.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the National Weather Service said.

Coastal flooding was another issue the weather service said it will be watching closely from 10 p.m. through 2 a.m. Tuesday. The combination of 10 to 15 foot seas and strong southeasterly winds could lead to coastal flooding and pockets of beach erosion.

Rainfall amounts could vary widely depending on where you live with most coastal regions getting between 2 and 3 inches Monday night into Tuesday. Some areas might get as much as 4 inches of rain. Higher rainfall rates could occur if a thunderstorm, which is a possibility, develops.

CMP issued a statement Monday indicating that it is ready to deploy about 1,000 employees and contractors to support electrical service restoration efforts. It has also activated 200 tree workers and 250 support staff.

“We have prepositioned crews across the service area so that we can respond to outages tonight and early tomorrow. Based on current forecasts we expect that the coast will be impacted more heavily, and we advised all customers to use caution if they have any need to be outside tonight,” Kerri Therriault, director of electric operations for CMP, said in a statement. “We expect most outages will be caused by tree limbs blowing and falling onto wires and poles, and by trees outside the company’s trimming zone uprooting in the wind.”

During windstorms, restoration crews must proceed with caution. If it’s too windy, they are unable to get safely into a bucket to make line repairs.

This story will be updated.

