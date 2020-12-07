On Oct. 29, the town of Falmouth placed a survey online. The purpose was to allow Falmouth residents a chance to voice their opinion as to what direction our town will travel over the next decade. The survey will be open until Dec. 31, allowing two months for residents to respond. The first month has already passed and fewer than 400 residents have responded out of an adult population of 9,214. Are the citizens of Falmouth so disinterested in their local government and the possible results of their complacency?

If we are to truly have representative government, then we need to tell that government how we want to be represented. The survey takes less than a half hour to complete. Who would not take that small amount of time to let their government know what they want Falmouth’s future to look like? If this and future councils, along with town management, go charging off in some disastrous direction, we will have only ourselves to blame.

Please take a moment and follow this direct link to the survey and let your town government know what you want our collective future to be: research.net/r/FalmouthVisionValuesSurveyNo1.

Leland Hanchett

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: