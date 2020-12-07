Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/9 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 12/10 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. District 3 Annual Meeting
Fri. 12/11 10:30 a.m. Legislative Committee
Mon. 12/14 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Tues. 12/15 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 12/16 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
