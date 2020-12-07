Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/9  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  12/9  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  12/10  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Thur.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  District 3 Annual Meeting

Fri.  12/11  10:30 a.m.  Legislative Committee

Mon.  12/14  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Tues.  12/15  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  12/15  6 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  12/16  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  12/16  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

