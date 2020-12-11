BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Downtown Association is hosting a window-decorating contest for its member downtown businesses. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, including a People’s Choice award, new in 2020.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Lights of Hope.” The Brunswick Downtown Association started the “Lights of Hope” campaign to help businesses thrive during these challenging times. This theme will continue through the contest in hopes of enhancing the holiday light display and decorations in Downtown Brunswick.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, a panel of judges will select winners in two additional categories; Best Interpretation of the Theme and Most Creative use of Product or Merchandise. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category.

The contest has already started and will end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite design.

Visit brunswickdowntown.org for information on how to vote. Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18.

Participating businesses include Berries Hearing and Optical Center, Cool As A Moose, Fiore Artisan Olive Oil and Vinegars, Fleet Feet Maine Running, Grampa’s Garden, Hatch on Maine, Lemont Block, Lemongrass, Moderation Brewing, Norway Savings Bank, Petit Jete Dance Boutique, The Great Impasta, The Mix, The Nest, Twice Told Tales Quality Used Books, Vessel and Vine, Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections.

The BDA asks that those who wander through Downtown Brunswick wear a mask, maintain physical distance and follow all state safety guidelines while they view displays designed by local shops and restaurants.

For more information about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439.

