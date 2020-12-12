EAST WATERBORO – Annette O. Weymouth, 58, of Sokokis Trail passed away suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Portland June 16, 1962, the daughter of Dana and Arlene Peterson Irish. She attended Windham schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School.For many years she worked in the Medical Field as Office Manager/Receptionist for Buxton Eye Care, Rangeley Family Dentistry, Fryeburg Family Dentistry, and most recently for Standish Family Dentistry.Annette enjoyed camping, birding, scrapbooking, her flower gardens and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her parents, Dana and Arlene of Gray; her husband of 42 years, Philip Weymouth of East Waterboro; a son, Dana Weymouth and his wife Laura of Hollis, a daughter, Rebecca Courtemanche and her husband Tyler of White River Junction, Vt.; a sister, Flora Huot and husband Paul of Connecticut; and five grandchildren, Kaelyn, Coen, Izzy and Lana with one on the way. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.Dennett, Craig and Pate, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton is entrusted with her services. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please considerSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Judes Place,Memphis, TN, 38105.

Guest Book