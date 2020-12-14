Ronald J. Caron 1945 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Ronald J. Caron, 75, of Antietam Street, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Brunswick May 12, 1945, the son of Roland and Evelyn St. Pierre Caron. He attended Brunswick schools and was a 1963 graduate of Brunswick High School. Mr. Caron attended classes at Babson College, and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1973. On July 19, 1969, he married Kathleen M. Caron. They were married for 46 years, and although divorced, remained close friends. Mr. Caron served the community of Brunswick as a police officer from 1973 until 1993, retiring with the rank of sergeant. He subsequently continued to serve as a dispatch officer for another 11 years, formally retiring in 2004. Ron was instrumental in assisting the police department transition into the “computer age” and always manifested a “can do” attitude about progressive policing. Ron was well liked and appreciated by his superiors and subordinates and had a reputation of kindness and humor even through the most difficult circumstances. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching movies, and collecting model cars. Surviving are daughters, Tina Caron of Keller, Texas, and Debra Caron of Phoenix, Arizona; four brothers, Robert Caron of Naples, Florida, Roger Caron of East Harpswell, Richard Caron of Peaks Island, and Russell Caron of Brunswick; granddaughter, Chloe Plunkett of Phoenix, Arizona. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, from 3-5 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Following CDC mandates, masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be determined at a future date. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Brunswick Police Officer’s Benefit Association 8 5 Pleasant St. Brunswick, Maine 04011

Guest Book