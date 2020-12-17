State health officials reported 590 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and nine additional deaths, breaking the one-day case record set only a day earlier.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March, there have been 17,901 confirmed or probable cases, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The 7-day average now stands at 436 cases, more than double what it was this time last month. Just two months ago, the average number of daily cases was only 30.

In yet another sign of how rapidly the virus has spread in recent weeks, the number of active cases (individuals who have not yet recovered or died with the virus) rose to 6,937– almost three times the total one month ago. Put another way, 36 precent of Maine people who have had COVID-19 have it right now.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday that the state is “squarely seeing” the impact of gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, and he worried things could get much worse with Christmas a week away.

“If staying home, staying in your pod or in your bubble is something that’s available to you, that’s definitely the most helpful thing you can do this winter,” he said.

There have now been 276 deaths overall, and 59 so far in December, which is on pace to become Maine’s deadliest month. November saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far, 67, which was more than the previous five months combined.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday, 187 individuals in Maine were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 46 in critical care. In all, 958 people have been hospitalized at some point.

Maine is far from alone in the recent sustained surge. Many other states are seeing their highest levels of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In fact, Wednesday was the deadliest day of the pandemic in the United States thus far, with more than 3,600 deaths nationwide attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of new cases, more than 247,000, and total hospitalizations, more than 113,000, also set broke previous records set only days earlier.

The worst numbers of the pandemic come at the same time vaccines are slowly starting to be administered. Hospitals across the state began vaccinating front-line health care workers with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and more workers are expected to get the vaccine before the week is over. By next week, another vaccine, produced by Moderna, could begin arriving in Maine once it recevied emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But it will still be many months before enough people are vaccinated to see transmission start to slow.

