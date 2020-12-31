PORTLAND – Esther Klev, 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Esther, the youngest of five, was born to Teresa and Sampson Reksten on Feb. 26, 1918 in rural seaside town of Farsund, Norway.

Esther married Leif Klev in 1938, and joined his large family in the nearby town of Mandal. Here they welcomed two children, Ellen and Stein. As WWII drew to a close, Esther and Leif made the difficult decision to leave tumultuous Norway. Once settled in Maine, the family then grew to include Karen and Tyra.

Esther often commented how wonderful her life had been. She was very social, had an infectious laugh and made friends easily. They had many lifelong friends and would get together often to socialize and play cards. She took pride in her cooking, and especially enjoyed baking Norwegian goodies to have on hand when friends and family stopped by.

After Leif passed in 1991, Esther kept up her social activities such as Tuesday group at First Lutheran Church in Portland, Women’s Literary Union and Bridge Club. Esther spent her quiet time knitting and crocheting special items such as blankets, sweaters, hats, mittens, even teddy bears to share with the family, always making sure she always made extra to donate to the church fair.

Esther is predeceased by her husband, Leif; and daughter Karen.

She is survived by daughter Ellen and husband Dave Manson, son, Stein and wife Chris Klev, and daughter, Tyra and husband Jim Tarbox. She is “Mor-Mor”, “Nana” and “Dia” to 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Park Danforth and especially the loving staff Clarks Terrace Assisted Living Facility for their kindness and compassion.

The family is planning a virtual Celebration of Life. For full obituary, celebration details or to share condolences, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

﻿

Guest Book