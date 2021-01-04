Re: “Missouri senator to contest Electoral College win for Biden” (Dec. 30):

It would seem that the next Donald Trump of the Republican Party has just self-identified as Josh Hawley. He is the next wannabe president who is willing to disregard the Constitution, deny the votes and essential voting rights of over 70 million Americans and cast us down a road to greater uncertainty and unrest than COVID has already introduced.

And you have to ask why? What does he stand to gain personally from this buffoonery, from the publicity that he hopes to garnish, from the anger of 70 million-plus, from the futility of championing the losing cause of Donald Trump?

I have a lot of connections in the Midwest with family and friends. It has been a part of the country that has been defined, for me, by people with high morals, honest hardworking folks with good values. I recognize that COVID has precipitated many changes in our lives, but Hawley’s abandonment of morals for the sake of giving the middle finger to 70 million-plus voters and a.thumbs up to one man with a blatant disregard for anyone but himself is a new, disgustingly low benchmark in our democracy and our Senate.

David Hyde

Pownal

