Re: “Missouri senator to contest Electoral College win for Biden” (Dec. 30):
It would seem that the next Donald Trump of the Republican Party has just self-identified as Josh Hawley. He is the next wannabe president who is willing to disregard the Constitution, deny the votes and essential voting rights of over 70 million Americans and cast us down a road to greater uncertainty and unrest than COVID has already introduced.
And you have to ask why? What does he stand to gain personally from this buffoonery, from the publicity that he hopes to garnish, from the anger of 70 million-plus, from the futility of championing the losing cause of Donald Trump?
I have a lot of connections in the Midwest with family and friends. It has been a part of the country that has been defined, for me, by people with high morals, honest hardworking folks with good values. I recognize that COVID has precipitated many changes in our lives, but Hawley’s abandonment of morals for the sake of giving the middle finger to 70 million-plus voters and a.thumbs up to one man with a blatant disregard for anyone but himself is a new, disgustingly low benchmark in our democracy and our Senate.
David Hyde
Pownal
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Ascension to legislative leadership is bittersweet for Talbot Ross
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: New vaccine offers powerful protection against despair
-
Do This
‘Splay’ on display at Able Baker
-
Do This
Run & Eat: Takeout for now, toasts later at South Berwick tavern
-
Local & State
Front-line medical workers prepare for second vaccine doses
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.