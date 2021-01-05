Maine reported 597 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sharp increase from the previous three days, which saw numbers in the 300s. Nine additional Maine people died of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 26,565 people have tested positive in Maine for COVID-19, with 369 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said during a media briefing on Monday that in the first few days of the New Year, Maine may still have been experiencing a lag in reported cases, not only from labs catching up in reporting results to the state health agency from the holiday, but also people may have put off getting tested around the New Year’s Day holiday.

Still, it’s possible Maine may have reached a high plateau although it could always turn worse again, he said.

There were 376 new COVID-19 reported cases on Monday, 350 on Sunday and 342 on Saturday, but in the last week of 2020, Maine experienced case counts in the upper 500s and 700s per day.

Shah said on Monday that Maine is considering altering its vaccination plan for Phase 1B, which includes those 75 and older and essential workers, such as grocery store clerks, teachers and police officers. Shah said state officials are discussing whether to prioritize within that group, such as starting vaccinations with those in even older age categories, or maybe moving some of the essential workers to later in Phase 1B. No decisions have been made.

Maine is still in the middle of vaccinating Phase 1A, which includes 130,000 people, mostly frontline health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of nursing homes. Phase 1B will include about 200,000 people. More than 33,000 Mainers have so far received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Shah said a more contagious variant of COVID-19 has not yet been detected in Maine, but it’s likely just a “matter of time” before it arrives. A few states have detected the new strain, including Colorado, California and New York. Shah said the vaccine will still be highly effective against the new variant, but knowing it’s more contagious makes wearing masks and social distancing even more important.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: