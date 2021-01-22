The public needs to hear from Sen. Susan Collins that the presidential election of Nov. 3, 2020, was fair. It was not rigged.
She needs to explain to the public that Donald Trump lost the election fair and square. Joe Biden is the new president.
Trump’s sick behavior in failing to accept loss has split the nation. It is up to a responsible Republican leader like Collins to clarify this issue for all those in doubt, because, as the Portland Press Herald editorial board wrote Jan. 12: “Allowing lies about the reliability of our elections to go unchallenged is like allowing embers to smolder in a bone-dry forest. If nobody puts them out, you can expect another fire.”
Now is the time for Susan Collins to stand up and be counted, by supporting the Constitution and making clear to the public that Trump lost the election and that his actions in encouraging concerning the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., were outrageous. He deserves to be impeached.
Pat Davidson Reef
Falmouth
