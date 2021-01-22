If Donald Trump is charged with and convicted of a serious crime, which is allowed under the Constitution after the impeachment trial is concluded one way or another, how about banishment, a legal punishment?

England used it often (it was known as “transportation”), and Napoleon was banished/exiled twice. The devil is in the details, of course, but the idea may have merit.

William Sayres
Topsham

letter to the editor
