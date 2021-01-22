Maine’s residential real estate market experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 despite economic hardships faced by many Mainers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 19,921 single-family homes changed hands last year, easily surpassing the 2019 total to become the largest volume ever recorded by the Maine Association of Realtors, which started keeping track of data in 1998.

“It was definitely impressive,” said Aaron Bolster of Allied Realty in Skowhegan and incoming president of the association. “The numbers are going to be hard to keep achieving because there’s just not the number of homes available. So there will come a time when the demand will be there but the supply is just short.”

The median sales price also reached a record high of $256,000, according to figures released Friday by Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of Realtors. That represents an increase of nearly 14 percent from last year. The median indicates half of the homes sold for more money during the year and half sold for less.

In December alone, sales rose 31.5 percent over the same month in 2019, and the statewide median price jumped more than 15 percent to $270,000.

Bolster noted that a flourishing housing market typically coincides with a period of low unemployment and job growth. That clearly has not been the case over the past 10 months, since the pandemic unleashed a wave of economic destruction and uncertainty, particularly among Maine’s hospitality and restaurant industry.

While some households are prospering, others continue to suffer.

“It’s just a really odd, mercurial year,” Bolster said. “I think the first-time home buyers are struggling right now. Multiple offers aren’t usually favorable to somebody trying to get into their first house.”

Nationally, December sales climbed 22.8 percent over December of 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors, which pegged the median sales price at $314,300. In the Northeast, monthly sales rose 27.4 percent with the median price up to $362,100.

Bolster said low interest rates for mortgages, coupled with Maine’s rural geography and controlled handling of COVID-19 outbreaks relative to the rest of the country, made the state and attractive place to buy a home. He also noted the emergence of teleworking and the state’s abundant recreational opportunities.

“We expect 2021 to remain strong,” he said, “with buyers searching for their new home as a long-term financial investment and a quality-of-life investment.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: