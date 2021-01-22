VESTAL, N.Y. — Anne Simon and Blanca Millan combined for all of Maine’s points during a 16-0 run in the third quarter that carried the Black Bears to their sixth straight women’s basketball win – a 67-46 victory Saturday over Binghamton.

Maine (11-1, 8-1 America East) led 24-23 early in the third quarter before Simon and Millan each scored eight points to help the Black Bears pull away.

Simon finished with 22 points, Millan had 20 points and six steals, and Maeve Carroll contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

(3) UCONN 72, GEORGETOWN 41: Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Huskies (10-0, 9-0 Big East) past the Hoyas (1-5, 1-5) in Storrs, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) BAYLOR 81, OKLAHOMA STATE 66: Jared Butler scored 22 points and the Bears (14-0, 7-0) rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the undermanned Cowboys (9-4, 3-4) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(3) VILLANOVA 71, PROVIDENCE 56: Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (10-1, 5-0 Big East) in a win at home against the Friars (8-7, 4-5).

(8) HOUSTON 68, TEMPLE 51: Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points as the Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American Athletic) rolled past the Owls (3-4, 2-4) in Philadelphia.

OKLAHOMA 75, (9) KANSAS 68: De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and the Sooners (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat the visiting Jayhawks (10-5, 4-4) for their second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.

(15) OHIO STATE 74, (10) WISCONSIN 62: E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) never trailed in a win at Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3).

(11) CREIGHTON 74, (23) UCONN 66: Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and the Bluejays (11-4, 7-3 Big East) broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat the Huskies (7-3, 4-3) in Omaha, Nebraska.

(14) WEST VIRGINIA 69, KANSAS STATE 47: Miles McBride scored 18 points to help the host Mountaineers (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) beat Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) in their first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.

SYRACUSE 78, (16) VIRGINIA TECH 60: Quincy Guerrier scored 20 points, Alan Griffin added 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks, and the Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) defeated the Hokies (11-3, 5-2) in Syracuse, New York.

MARYLAND 63, (17) MINNESOTA 49: Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help the Terrapins (9-7, 3-6) hand the Gophers (11-5, 4-5) their first home loss in 12 games this season.

(18) ALABAMA 81, MISSISSIPPI STATE 73: Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help the Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) beat the visiting Bulldogs (9-7, 4-4), extending their winning streak to nine games.

FLORIDA STATE 80, (20) CLEMSON 61: Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Seminoles (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast) to a rout against the visiting Tigers (9-4, 3-4), who have lost three straight.

STANFORD 73, (24) UCLA 72: Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift the Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) to a win over the Bruins (12-3, 8-1) in Santa Cruz, California.

Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off an inbounds play with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked in the shot with his left hand.

Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for UCLA.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 5, MAINE 1: Jay O’Brien scored twice as the Terriers (5-1) completed a weekend sweep of the Black Bears (2-7-1) in Boston.

Dylan Peterson, Robert Mastrosimone and Luke Tuch added a goal apiece and David Farrance had three assists.

Maine’s goal was a power-play tally by Adam Dawe with 3:19 remaining.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1, MAINE 0: Nara Elia’s goal early in the second period gave the Terriers (2-2) a win over the Black Bears (4-6) in Boston.

Corinne Schoeder made 20 saves for the shutout. Maine’s Loryn Porter stopped 28 shots.

