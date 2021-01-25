Fred Fournier, a master plumber and avid outdoorsman from Wells, died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a snowmobiling accident in Dennistown Plantation. He was 66.

Family and friends gathered Monday at Bibber Memorial Chapel to celebrate and honor Fournier, saying he was an “institution” at Moody Beach and beloved by many in the community.

Mr. Fournier was a well-known tradesman who operated his own business since the mid-1980s. He also worked with Chase Construction, Inc. in Wells for many years. He worked on residential and seasonal properties throughout Wells and had hundreds of longtime customers in the Moody Beach area.

“Everyone that knew Fred, loved him,” said Jessica Keyes, retired town clerk in Wells. “He was excellent at his job. He was always there for people whenever they needed help, no matter what. He was a great guy. We are going to miss him terribly.”

Mr. Fournier was remembered by his friends on Monday as a gentle giant and avid outdoorsman, who had a passion for snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and ice fishing.

Keyes said she and Fournier had plans to go snowmobiling last weekend. She said they had the next few weeks booked to go snowmobiling at Eagle Lake.

“There’s going to be a big hole in our hearts,” Keyes said.

Mr. Fournier was a Wells High School graduate and a strong supporter of its athletic teams. He lived on Ocean Avenue with his mother, Elinor Fournier. He was the middle of her three children. She remembered him Monday as a loving son, who would do anything for her.

“I’m 90 years old,” Elinor Fournier said. “It’s kind of a shock that you’re going to outlive your children. But it’s happened. He’s supposed to be taking care of me.”

Mr. Fournier had a longtime interest in flying. Several years ago, he earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his Cessna out of Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

One of the highlights of his life was traveling. He visited several national parks and had plans in April to visit Big Bend in Texas and Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

His girlfriend, Suellen Simpson Goodman of Kennebunk, said he was very adventurous. She reflected on their life together, saying he was a wonderful human being, who had a heart as big as the state. She said they traveled a lot, noting trips to Arches National Park in Utah and Monterey, California.

Goodman said he died doing what he loved the most.

“I’m going to miss everything,” she said. “We were in contact every single day. He would text me that he got the final Jeopardy answer when no one else did. He taught me how to fish. He taught me how to hunt, although I wasn’t crazy about that. He was my first traveling companion. I’ll miss talking to him. I’ll miss knowing he’s around me. He was a love of mine, but he was also my very best friend.”

Fournier was the first person to die in a snowmobile crash in Maine this year. There were 12 snowmobiling fatalities in 2020.

Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said Monday that the crash occurred when Fournier failed to negotiate a turn, went off the trail and struck trees.

Fournier, who was riding alone, was found by another snowmobiler on a trail in Dennistown just north of Jackman. Latti said it appeared Fournier was on the trail throughout the night. The temperature hovered around zero degrees.

Maine game wardens and Jackman Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Fournier to Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of his death. The results are pending.

