PORTLAND – Alice Theresa Arsenault, 85, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 at the Barron Center. She was born Jan. 13, 1936 in Berlin, N.H. to parents, Arthur and Grace (Lambert) Sidebottom.

Alice was a loving mother, wife to her late husband of 60 years Albert, daughter and friend to many. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Anthony’s of Padua in Westbrook. In addition to working at Sylvania in Standish for many years and Salvation Army for 16 years, Alice was a homemaker to her family. She loved to knit blankets for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing games and making puzzles. Her favorite place was going to their camp on Little Duck Pond in Windham where the whole family gathered and made many memories over the years.

Alice is survived by her sons Arthur, and his wife Kathryn of Escondido, Calif., Peter, and his wife Penny of Gorham, Joseph of Steep Falls; daughters, Mary, and her husband Greg Warming of Windham and Catherine Gilbert of Windham; siblings, Dorothy Sidebottom Currier of Scarborough, John Sidebottom of Clifton, N.J. and Ann Louise Sidebottom Lunt of Westbrook. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated privately on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., but the family invites you to join in on Zoom. To livestream the service, express condolences or to participate in Alice’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

