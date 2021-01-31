Many Republican state lawmakers contend that Maine Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin’s free-speech rights were violated when he was temporarily replaced because of his social media posts questioning the integrity of our election and the efficacy of masking. Of course they do, because many of them espouse the same “opinions.”

If they want to spout “alternative facts” and misinformation on a street corner, fine. Nobody wants to pack them off to jail. They have the right to freedom of speech. But the media and social media platforms are not under any obligation to grant them a megaphone to broadcast their rants. And no one is under an obligation to keep them in a job when they show they haven’t the proper qualifications.

Should we license a doctor who doesn’t “believe” in bacteria? Should our space program hire a physicist who “believes” the Earth is flat? Should we keep a police chief in his post when he publicly questions an executive order based on considered medical advice, although 1) he is not a doctor and 2) he is tasked with enforcing it? Should we keep a police chief when he publicly parrots a thoroughly discredited canard that undermines the legitimacy of our election, even though he holds a highly visible and responsible position in our government? Should we seat lawmakers who subscribe to those same so-called “beliefs” and publicly promote them, in violation of their oath to defend our Constitution?

I would say “no” to all of the above.

Thomas Laurent

Rockport

