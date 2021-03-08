LIVERMORE FALLS — Three people are being held hostage at 48 Knapp St. after a man broke into the house Monday morning, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

One hostage escaped, he said. It is believed that the hostages inside are zip tied, he said.

There was a loud bang that neighbors heard but police are unsure what it was at this time, he said.

Livermore Falls police responded to a report of an armed intruder at about 5:25 a.m., according to a news statement from Livermore Falls Lt. Joseph Sage.

“The scene developed into the armed suspect being barricaded within the residence.”

As of 2:14 p.m. multiple state, county, local and federal agencies remain on scene for a resolution. Out of an abundance of caution, several area residences as well as businesses have been evacuated. Emergency personnel are requesting persons to avoid this area until the situation has been resolved.

Steward said arrest and search warrants have been received for the house and a car, and they were given to troopers mid morning.

State police, Livermore Falls and Jay police, and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, along with the Maine State Police Tactical Unit. NorthStar EMS ambulance is nearby and Livermore Falls and Jay firefighters are making sure vehicles do not go near the scene. Cargill Street and a section of Knapp Street are blocked off. The ends of several other streets are also blocked off.

Spruce Mountain schools in Regional School Unit 73 schools were dismissed mid Monday morning because of the situation and a possible bomb threat, according to an email later in the day from Superintendent Scott Albert. The day started with a call at 6:25 a.m. from School Resource Officer Darin Gilbert stating there was a hostage situation in downtown Livermore Falls and that it appeared to involve an RSU 73 student as well as an RSU 73 employee.

“We both felt at that time it was safe to have school. At around 10 a.m, I received another call from SRO Gilbert stating that information was obtained connected to the hostage situation that included the possibility of a bomb being in one or all of our schools. This is why we were dismissed at that time. We take all threats seriously,” Albert wrote to families, students and staff.

Bomb squad members and K9s followed protocol and were to check the district’s buildings to make sure it would be safe to re-enter them on Tuesday, he wrote.

“I am sorry to say that I have not received any official word on the safety of our student and employee but my thoughts and prayers are with them,” Albert wrote.

