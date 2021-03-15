Lisbon Fire Department is at a structure fire at 111 Pinewoods Road, a Lisbon communications officer confirmed Monday afternoon.

There are multiple fire departments who were called to help Lisbon firefighters, the officer confirmed.

The location is a few hundred feet from Pinewood Recreation Park.

This story will be updated.

