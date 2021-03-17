The Lisbon Town Council on Tuesday implemented a 90-day moratorium on applications for new solar power projects to give the town time to consider adopting new regulations.

The measure was requested by three neighbors of a proposed solar energy project on Frost Hill Avenue, which is currently before the planning board. The pause on solar projects only applies to applications that haven’t been deemed complete by the planning board. It does not apply to the Frost Hill Avenue project.

The moratorium was approved Tuesday 5-2.

The council voted at the March 2 meeting to move forward with the solar project pause. This followed debate over whether the council wanted to halt the Frost Hill Avenue project or one other solar energy project the planning board previously approved on Mill Street.

Councilor Fern Larochelle said when he voted at that meeting, he thought the council would halt any new solar projects, stopping short at pausing projects approved already by the planning board. He opposed the vote along with Councilor Kasie Kolbe.

Councilor Don Fellows argued that the planning board should be allowed to continue its review and impose conditions on the Frost Hill Avenue project that would address issues raised by the abutters.

The Frost Hill project was proposed by Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., of Lowell, Mass. Ryan Bailey, the project developer for Borrego Solar, told the planning board on Feb. 11 that the proposed 5-megawatt solar facility would be built on 17 out of 73 acres of the property.

Fellows on Tuesday said the applicant is moving the project back to a northwestern section of the property, making it less visible.

“I think the planning board should be allowed to complete the task of adding appropriate further conditions and to complete this project,” Fellows said.

Larochelle was worried about permitting commercial activity in an area where commercial uses aren’t allowed.

Councilor Mark Lunt argued a solar project is not a commercial use like a mall or restaurant that will generate street or foot traffic. It’s closer to a power utility, he said.

Council Chairperson Allen Ward said there is clearly a hole in the town’s rules which don’t address solar power, so the temporary pause will give the town time to create those rules before more harm is done.

Ward said the town also needs to be set up to receive tax reimbursements from the state on tax-exempt commercial solar power projects.

Larochelle said he wished the town had adopted guidelines for solar projects previously so the town wouldn’t be in the position of needing to push the pause button.

“I think it’s just another perfect example of our town being way behind the scenes and not being ahead of it and actually not being prepared for things that come up,” Larochelle said, pointing to marijuana regulations as well as solar. “We’re always chasing our tail. We’re never ahead of the curve. I think that’s what puts us in these predicaments.”

Lunt said once the town addresses rules for solar projects, he would also like to see the town consider rules for wind power and other green energy options.

This story will be updated.

