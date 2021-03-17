A fire that destroyed a home at 111 Pinewoods Road in Lisbon Monday afternoon has been ruled accidental, said Lisbon Fire Chief Nate LeClair.

LeClair on Tuesday said he is unable to pinpoint what caused the fire. However, he said it appears that it started at or near a stovetop in the kitchen.

The home belongs to Joseph Dube Jr., and Denise Dube, according to Lisbon Assessor Kathy Malloy.

LeClair said the couple was offered help through the American Red Cross but is staying with family.

The home is likely a total loss, LeClair said. He said the 1979 mobile home, which has gone through several renovations, was insured.

No one was home when the fire broke out Monday. It was reported by a passerby shortly before 2 p.m. Firefighters were at the home Monday for more than four hours.

LeClair said two cats died in the fire.

