Gov. Janet Mills said Maine’s government will embark on new strategies to combat climate change, including curbs on greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to clean power sources and building an all-electric fleet of state vehicles.

Mills on Tuesday released a “Lead by Example” report from two state agencies, designed to have the state government become more energy-efficient and use enhanced environmental and sustainable practices. Mills said the strategy will reduce operating costs, support state employees and fight climate change.

Mills said Mainers are making changes to cut energy bills, reduce their use of fossil fuels and minimize contributions to climate change in their homes and businesses.

“It’s time that state government, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, does the same,” the governor said in a statement.

The report on ways to do that was produced by the Governor’s Energy Office and the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Mills ordered the two offices two years ago to produce the report, saying Maine would lead the way on policies to protect the environment.

State officials said the steps outlined in the report will save money, create new markets for Maine-made products, make the state more resilient to climate change and help Maine meet its goals to reduce emissions and shift to renewable energy.

The steps range from enhancing programs and policies that are already underway to new initiatives.

For instance, the report calls for more work-from-home opportunities for state workers to reduce gas consumption and emissions from commuting, a process already in widespread use because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also calls for the state to switch to clean energy for all state operations by 2024 and use state facilities and land to generate clean energy, such as by installing solar panels on state lands and buildings. And, the report said, the state should use environmentally friendly materials such as cross-laminated timber when building new offices and other government facilities. Such engineered wood products are energy-efficient and could also create demand for Maine forest products.

The state also envisions using more modern heating and cooling systems, high-efficiency lighting and upgraded weatherization in state facilities and a fleet of all zero-emission automobiles for Maine government’s light-duty vehicles.

Anthony Ronzio, deputy director of Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, said many of the efforts will result in relatively simple changes to what the state buys. For instance, Maine already buys dozens of cars and light trucks every year, so switching to zero-emission vehicles will simply necessitate a change in the types of vehicle it buys.

But if the cost is higher, he said, state agencies may draw from Maine’s p0rtion of a settlement with Volkswagen over allegations that the automaker equipped vehicles with devices designed to make it appear as if its products were emitting fewer pollutants than they were actually producing. Maine received about $21 million from that settlement and will set aside $3.6 million to help pay for emissions-lowering efforts.

Ronzio said many of the steps are in keeping with new initiatives by the Biden administration to cut greenhouse gas emissions and use more environmentally friendly energy sources.

“A lot of this aligns with where the federal government is taking us,” he said.

Ronzio said many of the initiatives also will keep the state on track toward a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 1990 levels by 2030. He said Maine is about a third of the way toward that goal, and that the steps outlined in the report will help move Maine toward meeting the goal, which the Legislature has mandated.

Many of the programs will not require legislative approval, Ronzio said, because they are Mills’ decisions to make as chief executive of state government. In addition to the steps unveiled Tuesday, she also has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2045 and wants to increase the number of Mainers working in the clean-energy sector to 30,000 by 2030.

Mills has ordered progress reports every two years on how well the state is meeting its environmental goals.

