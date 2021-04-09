The Chocolate Church Arts Center will host a lineup of in-person, outdoor concerts in May and June at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

The first concert, on Saturday, May 8, will feature The Mallett Brothers Band, who perform their own brand of rock and roll, americana and country.

On May 22, actor and musician Scott Moreau will perform his show “Under the Influence,” in which he will pay tribute to artists and songs that have shaped his career. Moreau made his professional stage debut at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick in 1999. Since then, he has traveled the country and world with the first national Broadway tour of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Moreau has also performed as Johnny Cash since 2010, reprising his role as the “Man in Black” at the Ogunquit Playhouse in 2015 and 2016, the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse and Maine State Music Theatre.

Next in the series, on May 29, will be Studio Two: A Tribute to the Beatles. The group, made up of graduates from Berklee College of Music, pays tribute to the early Beatles catalog, choosing songs from the Beatles’ frenetic touring years. By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments, and onstage banter, Studio Two performs classic Beatles hits in a fun and immersive experience.

June 19 will feature a concert from singer-songwriter David Mallett. In a career spanning four decades, Mallett has recorded 17 albums, and has written the classic American folk song “Garden Song (Inch by Inch, Row by Row).” Mallett has performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe, and has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Known for his carefully written, poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and the Muppets.

Finally, on June 26, the series will wrap up with a performance from Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations, who perform a powerful mix of Motown and Memphis soul favorites. Their show will highlight the music of classic soul artists like Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin.

Tickets for individual concerts, or a discounted package to the entire series, are available at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the CCAC box office at (207) 442-8455. All social distancing and other measures will be adhered to at these shows. Please email [email protected] or call the box office for more information.

