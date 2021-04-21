Woolwich officials approved the town’s first recreational marijuana store on 4/20 — a day historically dedicated to smoking marijuana.

Farley’s Cannabis Farm, a medical marijuana store on Route 1 in Woolwich, was granted a local license to sell recreational marijuana.

The store needed local approval to get an active state license.

Sayra Small, co-owner of Farley’s Cannabis Farm, told The Times Record in February she wasn’t sure whether the store would transition to offering only recreational marijuana or sell both recreational and medical marijuana.

Only one resident spoke in opposition of the store Tuesday.

“We live in a stoner generation,” resident Greg Doak said. “Smoking dope, like drinking, is not a family virtue. I just think it’s crazy and it’s going to be the ruination of our culture.”

Select Board Chairman David King Sr. said it is the board’s duty to act based on the wishes of the town.

“Regardless of what our personal feelings are on the board, we work for the townspeople,” King said. “They approved it, we approved it.”

Residents voted 136-51 to allow recreational marijuana retail stores in town last August. However, only a maximum of three recreational retail shops can open on Route 1 between the Taste of Maine restaurant and the Sagadahoc Bridge that connects Woolwich and Bath.

This story will be updated.

