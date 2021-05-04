An electrical issue causes a single-family home at 40 Rocky Ridge Road to catch fire early Monday morning. No one was injured, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Beane

A West Bath family of two was displaced after their single-family home caught fire on Monday morning.

The fire at 40 Rocky Ridge Road was reported at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, said West Bath Fire Chief Jonathan Beane. The family was able to evacuate safely and no firefighters were injured when extinguishing the fire, but the house was significantly damaged.

“Other units from Woolwich, Bath, Brunswick, Topsham, Phippsburg, and Orr’s and Bailey Islands were called in,” said Beane. “We had an aggressive knock-down of the fire, but the house is inhabitable. The American Red Cross was contacted and they’re taking care of the family.”

Beane said the state fire marshal’s office determined an electrical issue most likely sparked the blaze and the fire was not deemed suspicious.

