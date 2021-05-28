Steven David Rasch 1958 – 2021 NEW YORK, N.Y. – Steven David Rasch, 62, of New York, passed away on May 9, 2021. Steven was born on Oct. 30, 1958 to Vernon H. Jr. and Roberta (Evans) Rasch in Portsmouth, N.H. He lived in Freeport, Maine through high school. After graduating, he went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts at Roger Williams University, Rhode Island. He spent the majority of his life in New York, living in both White Plains and Manhattan. Steven was predeceased by his father, Vernon H. Rasch Jr. He is survived by his mother Roberta “Bobbie” Rasch; sister Robin Rasch of Freeport, and sister Verne Matson of Valdosta, Ga. He is also survived by his Godmother and Great Aunt Ruth Watson of Cumberland; his former wife Linda Rasch; his daughter and son-in law Lauren and Matt Morrell; stepson Eugene Cannata Jr; granddaughters Natalie Morrell and Isabella Cannata; nephews Ben and Lee Matson; and Goddaughter Aimee Shevlin. He is also survived by several friends who were like family from Westminster Ridge. His legacy, humor, wit, kindness and compassion will live on forever through those whose lives he touched. Steven’s talents and creativity were innumerable. In the 1970s he was a performer in Brunswick Maine’s Young People’s Theater and a performance intern at Brunswick Music Theatre. He began his working career in car sales, then transitioned to ballroom dance where he was an instructor, as well as a top competitor nationally. He later became involved in interior design and furniture sales in Westchester and Manhattan, N.Y. Steven was devoted to his family and a cherished friend to many. He was an active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister and Religious Education Instructor at Holy Name of Jesus in Valhalla, N.Y. He volunteered with the White Plains Beautification Foundation (NY) and the Westchester Food Bank. He loved to sing and dance. He also enjoyed traveling and the theatre. Most of all, he loved to make people laugh. His humor and talents will certainly live on with his family and friends. In honor of his memory and in lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made to HSI NY (www.hsi-ny.org/donate). HSI is where Steven lived the latter years of his life and without this program, facility, and the amazing staff, we would not have had Steven with us as long as we did. The services, programs, and facilities HSI offers are critical to the city and for individuals in a similar position as Steven. A private celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.

