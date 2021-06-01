Stephen A. Carpenter 1968 – 2021 PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Stephen Abbott Carpenter, 52, died on Sunday May 23, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Stephen was born on June 1, 1968 in Minneapolis, but considered Maine his childhood home, spending most summers there until his family returned to the state permanently in 1977. He attended Waynflete School in Portland and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where he graduated with a B.S. in Decision Sciences and a permanent love of coffee. He was employed as a data architect, lately at Convention Data Services in Bourne Mass. A self-described wanderer, Stephen recently noted he had lived in 25 places by the time he was 27. He gave up his nomadic lifestyle in 1994 when he met Jennifer, who would become his beloved wife in 1999. Stephen and Jennifer settled in Plymouth Mass., and in 2011 had twin sons, Aaron and Michael. After their birth, Stephen made it his life’s mission to provide his sons with as many adventures as possible, both far away and right in their own neighborhood. Stephen loved travel, interesting food, bicycling, quiet time with his family, and the Boston Celtics. His friends and family will always remember his deep baritone voice, his joking nature, and his love of ordering the strangest thing on any menu. Stephen is survived by his wife, Jennifer Moniz Carpenter and his two sons, Aaron Christopher and Michael Quinn Carpenter, of Plymouth, Mass.; his parents Stephen Sparrell Carpenter and Janice Pachowsky Carpenter of Portland; his sister, Katherine Carpenter, her husband Roo Dunn, and their children Riley and Josephine Dunn, of Bath; his father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Theresa Moniz of Raynham, Mass.; his brother- and sister-in-law, Matthew Moniz and Betsy Gillis of Hopkinton, Mass.; loving aunts, uncles; cousins; and beloved friends too numerous to count. Visiting hours with the family will be held on June 6 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth, Mass. (near Cordage Park) followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Online guest book please visit http://www.cartmelldavis.com . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Friends of Dana Farber or the South Shore Community Action Council Food Bank.

