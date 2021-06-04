Richard L. Withee 1941 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Richard L. Withee, died on June 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Gardiner on Jan. 9, 1941, the son of Walter Withee and Velma Light Johnson. He grew up in Richmond. Richard received a Bachelor of Arts from Barrington College and a Master of Arts from the University of Rhode Island. He started his teaching and school administration career in Providence, R.I. and served for 22 years in several administrative capacities in the Brunswick schools. Richard enjoyed cooking, dining out, walking, hiking and reading. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Richard was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Conrad Johnson; brothers Paul, George, Phillip Withee and sister, Joyce Farr. He is survived by a sister, Elaine McGuire and his brother, Dennis Withee and his wife Evelyn, sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Virginia Withee; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per Richard’s request there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Volunteers in Mid Coast Maine 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

