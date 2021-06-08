SCARBOROUGH – Lorraine “Kitty” Beattie, passed away May 26, 2021, after a brief illness.

Kitty was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in Island Falls, Maine, to Lawrence and Cecilia Gagnon Beattie. She grew up in Patten, Maine. After graduating from Patten Academy, Kitty moved to Portland and attended Mercy Hospital School of Radiology. While working for Mercy Hospital she excelled in her career in Radiology and Cardiology. After decades of dedicated service at Mercy Hospital, she retired in 1999. She continued her journey in life spending time with her family and friends doing what made her happy. Kitty was happiest loving and caring for her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family was her world.

Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Cecilia Beattie; and sisters, Marie O’Meara, Joan Keene and Verna McGoey.

She is survived by her brothers, Lawrence Beattie of Portland, Paul (Mary) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and David (Donna) of Portland, and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A memorial mass will be held on June 9, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church on Ocean Ave., Portland, Maine.

You may offer your condolences or share your many memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com .

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care of our beloved Aunt Kitty.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Portland Community Free Clinic,

103 India Street,

Portland, ME 04101

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous