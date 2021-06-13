Bartlett Maine Estate Winery, 161 Chicken Mill Pond Road, Gouldsboro, Maine. Bartlett is “the original producer of really high-quality wine from blueberries in Maine,” says Joe Appel, co-owner of RAS Wines in Portland. bartlettwinery.com
Bluet, 15 Washington Ave., Unit 9, Scarborough, Maine. Blueberry sparkling wines, available in both cans and bottles. (Note: there is no tasting room.) bluet.me
La Garagista Farm and Winery, Barnard, Vermont. Deirdre Heekin has received many accolades from both the press and other winemakers for La Garagista’s natural, minimal-intervention wines. The winery’s fruit is hand-picked, foot crushed, and fermented with wild yeast. Wine educator Margot Mazur says: “For folks who are maybe a little more adventurous and are interested in hybrid grape varieties and what they can do, the La Garagista wines are really incredible, and a testament to hybrids.” The winery is not open to visitors, but the wines are widely available regionally, including in Maine. lagaragista.com
Oyster River Winegrowers, 929 Oyster River Road, Warren, Maine. Several winemakers recommended this popular Maine winery, which produces low-intervention wines from fruit grown in its own organic vineyards, as well as sourced from other growers in the Northeast. Wine educator Margot Mazur calls Oyster River’s naturally sparkling wines “incredibly accessible, incredibly affordable.” oysterriverwine.com
SHARA Vineyards (formerly known as Mermaid Hill), 82 Currier Road, Concord, New Hampshire. New owner Hugh Herr began using organic practices in 2018, and now he and winemaker Nicholas Kimberly follow regenerative agriculture and biodynamic techniques in the vineyard. The winemaking process incorporates age-old techniques such as foot stomping and gentle pressing. Bob Manley of Hermit Woods Wine in Meredith, New Hampshire, says: “Really, in the next 10 years, if (Kimberly) keeps it up and makes it work, he’s going to have some of the most special hybrid wines. He’s someone to watch going forward.” sharavineyards.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Encourage empathy, sensitivity in all children
-
Food
Rhubarb shines in this upside-down cornmeal cake
-
Columns
Jim Fossel: Much could go wrong with government ownership of CMP, Versant
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: We need another Republican senator with the grit of Margaret Chase Smith
-
Food
Look for these regional wines to try and vineyards to visit
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.