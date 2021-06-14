The Maine Recreation and Park Association, along with approximately 35 parks and recreation departments throughout Maine, are planning the Maine Backyard Campout to take place the weekend of July 9-11. Topsham resident can register online at: topshamparksrec.com. Registration is free.

The Maine Backyard Campout is held to commemorate National Parks and Recreation Month, which is celebrated annually in July.

Participants will receive a packet of safety reminders, creative ways to get the family involved, and fireside treats. On Wednesday, July 7, there will be a drawing for five families to receive a prize bucket.

The mission of this event is to encourage families to get outdoors and enjoy a camping experience in their backyard.

Participating in this event is free in most communities; check with your local Parks and Recreation Department to see if they are participating. To see a list of participating communities, visit the merpa.org

