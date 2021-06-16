FREEPORT — Beating a team three times in one season isn’t easy, especially when the opponent is a routine visitor to the state championship game the last two seasons.

The Freeport girls lacrosse team did just that on Wednesday, however, edging Lake region 7-6 in a Class C semifinal game.

The top-seeded Falcons (11-3) advance to the Class C state championship game Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. It’s the first state title game appearance for the Falcons since 2012.

The No. 4 Lakers, who received three goals from Mackenzie Siebert, finished the season 8-6, with three of those losses coming to Freeport.

“We held our own, the girls played smart lacrosse, putting it together like that in a game like this is exactly what we wanted, ” said Freeport head coach Marcia Wood.

Kate Tracy scored two goals for the Falcons, including the eventual game-winner with 4:02 left in regulation.

The Falcons held the Lakers to just six goals and 11 shots on net.

“Possession, possession, possession,” said Wood. “We did an awesome job on offense that helped out our defense, all the little things were done so well today (Wednesday).”

Added Lake Region coach David Keenan, whose team dropped 13-8 and 11-9 decisions to Freeport in the regular season: “Each time we play them it seems to be close like this. I thought we played well, but the better team won today.”

It was a 3-3 game at the half before the Falcons scored three times in the first nine minutes of the half to take a 6-3 lead.

The Lakers responded with two unanswered goals to make it a 6-5 game, but the Falcons didn’t crumble.

“That’s what is so great about this group of girls, we never get down on ourselves,” said Tracy. “We always find a way to get it done, this was a big opportunity that we had and we weren’t going to let it go to waste.”

Freeport started to hold longer possessions with fewer shots on net, looking for the perfect opportunity for that big insurance goal.

It finally came with just over four minutes remaining, when Meredith Feller passed to Tracy, who buried the ball past the outstretched stick of Lake Region goalie Gwen Gagnon.

“I saw the opening, I knew that Meredith (Feller) would be reliable with a good pass, so I made my move,” said Tracy, a sophomore.

After Lake Region scored less than just a minute later, it was up to Freeport goalie Piper Williams and the defense to protect the lead.

“I was going to do everything I could not to let another win, the defense was great today in front of me,” said Williams, who finished with six saves.”

The first half was a back and forth affair.

The Lakers jumped out to a 1-0 in the first when Siebert scored her first goal of the afternoon. The Falcons would respond with goals from Kyla Havey to knot the game at 1-1, before Siebert found the back of the net again to make it 2-1. Freeport answered with goals from Ellie Whittier and Feller to make it 3-2, before Lake Region’s Katie Keenan tied things up at three in the final minute of the first half.

Gagnon, a junior, finished with four saves for the Lakers.

“This is such a great feeling, and it’s an even better feeling knowing we’re going to put in all the work we can before Saturday’s game,” said Williams.

