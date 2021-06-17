Hannaford employees and contractors were busy stocking shelves and assembling shelves Tuesday at the supermarket’s newest location in the Cooks Corner Mall in Brunswick, slated to open 7 a.m. Saturday.

The new, 47,000-square-foot store is the company’s 64th location in Maine and the second in Brunswick. The new store will be in addition to the Elm Street location, Hannaford’s External Communications Manager Ericka Dodge told The Times Record. The Elm Street location is one of the busiest of all 183 Hannaford locations.

“Even though this store is two miles away (from the Elm Street location), it’s a feat to get into downtown Brunswick, especially in the summer and when that side of town is booming,” said Store Manager Jessica Convery. “We want to be within arms reach of the Cooks Corner neighborhood and other communities like Harpswell.”

The new store is in the Cooks Corner Mall next to Big Lots and Staples on the corner of Bath and Gurnet roads.

The new Brunswick location will employ nearly 150 full and part-time positions and offer customers a drive-thru pharmacy and curbside grocery pick-up. It will also be the first Hannaford location in Maine to offer home delivery, according to Dodge.

In honor of the opening, the company will donate $5,000 to two local nonprofit organizations: Teens to Trails, aimed at connecting local teens to outdoor activities, and Family Focus, which provides affordable services to families and children in the Midcoast. Each organization will receive $2,500.

As crews put the finishing touches on the store, Convery said she’s excited for the public to walk into the new store for the first time because “as soon as you walk in, it speaks for itself.”

“I’m overjoyed that, in a pandemic, we were able to bring this store to life,” she said.

