KITTERY — A $158 million project that’s part of the Navy’s plan to make Portsmouth Naval Shipyard more efficient and less dependent on tides took a big step forward Monday with the arrival of a key component.

Maine-based Cianbro spent a year-and-a-half constructing the 5,000-ton, concrete entrance for one of the shipyard’s three dry docks. The massive structure arrived by barge on Monday.

It’s a key part of the “Superflood Basin” project that will allow Virginia-class attack submarines to enter Dry Dock No. 1 without a buoyancy assist system.

“The arrival of the entrance structure gets us one step closer to operating independent of the Piscataqua River tides and optimizes our dry dock operations for years of safer and more efficient use,” Capt. Daniel Ettlich, the shipyard’s commander, said in a statement.

The superflood basin that our team has been working on at our Ricker’s Wharf facility in Portland, Maine, is ready to float out to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Thank you to our team, whose can-do attitude has helped keep this massive project moving forward! pic.twitter.com/wK1uexodvr — Cianbro (@Cianbro) June 16, 2021

It’s part of a $21 billion effort to upgrade the nation’s four public shipyards, each of them more than a century old, to speed maintenance and repairs at a time when the Navy is facing growing threats around the world.

A congressional watchdog has warned that the aging public shipyards are failing to fully meet the military’s needs. Upgrades are underway at all four: Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, in addition to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The 220-year-old Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the nation’s oldest continuously operated public shipyard.

The shipyard is tasked with repairing and overhauling nuclear-powered submarines for the Navy.

The Superflood Basin that involves Dry Dock No. 1 is one of the biggest improvements at the shipyard. That dry dock is the shallowest of three dry docks at the shipyard on Seavey Island.

Similar to a navigational lock, the basin will allow the seawater level to be raised and lowered, enabling the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarines to enter the dry dock regardless of the tide.

