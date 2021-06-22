Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 6/28 at 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Fri. 7/2 9 a.m. Economic Development Marketing/Branding Subcommittee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/30 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Thur. 7/1 2 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Planning/Technical Advisory Committee
Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 6/30 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
