Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 6/28 at 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Fri. 7/2 9 a.m. Economic Development Marketing/Branding Subcommittee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 6/30 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Thur. 7/1 2 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Planning/Technical Advisory Committee

Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 6/30 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

