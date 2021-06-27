BUXTON – Elaine Goff Townsend of Buxton and the Gorham House, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, after a brief illness, she was 81 years old. Elaine was the daughter of Ralph Goff and Marion Burnham Goff.

Elaine was born in Hollis and grew up on the family farm there, along the backdrop of the Saco River. She graduated from Hollis High School as valedictorian of her class.

Elaine attended the Maine General Hospital Nursing School in Portland, now known as Maine Medical Center. Before completion of school, Elaine married Basil Townsend and left school to work on the family farm and raise a family in Buxton. The result was years of hard work and three fine children, Darrell of Buxton, Dixie of Scarborough and Karen who passed away in November of 2015.

When her youngest child graduated from high school, Elaine took on the role as mail carrier in Buxton for 10 years, which she took great pride in.

Elaine was extremely thoughtful, always sending cards and letters and remembering special occasions.

Although quiet, Elaine was a great thinker and had a great sense of humor, right up until the end. In true Maine fashion, you had to listen closely, but there was always humor there.

Elaine was an excellent cook and baker who always made beautiful birthday cakes for her children and family, she was a knitter who made hundreds of pairs of mittens over the years for her children, grandchildren and many others. Elaine also made her children’s clothing as they grew and kept them safe and warm.

Elaine always loved a good cup of coffee, which I hope she is enjoying now. She was a prolific reader, loved her flower gardens, eating seafood at Clambake, a good baked potato, sudoko, crossword puzzles, a good movie, many types of music, and she was always secure in her faith.

Elaine was married to Basil until his death in 2018, they did not quite make the 60 year mark.

Besides her children, noted above, Elaine leaves behind her granddaughters Tessa and Trista; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Lois Berry of Gorham and also sister, Shirley Rowe of Hollis; and many nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Elaine’s memory to the

Gosnell House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough ME 04074

