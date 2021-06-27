GORHAM – Ella Marie deRochemont Fenton grew up in Newington, N.H., the eldest daughter of Paul and Nell deRochemont, and was born on what she considered to be the most important day of the year – her birthday, Nov. 19, 1955.

She battled several illnesses for nearly 40 years with the sensible approach of “One illness at a time, what’s next?” Ella won this battle on June 15, 2021, when the Good Lord rewarded her for a job “Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant!

With an optimistic approach that often amazed her family and friends, Ella enjoyed gatherings from weddings to family cookouts to trips to Boston for her favorite Cher “Farewell Tour” concert. Ella enjoyed her nieces and nephews and not only remembered their birthdays, but what she considered most important, their zodiac signs!

Ella lived in Gorham at the Gorham House where she was well cared for and loved by staff and all residents whom she considered her friends and family.

Ella was predeceased by her father and mother; as well as her nephew Daniel and her niece Callie. She is survived by her brother, Harry deRochemont, her sisters Laura Coleman, Alice Richardson and Amelia McCarthy, and their children Shayna, Natalie, Matt, Chase, Harlon, Carston, Jared and Elias; along with great-nephews LC, Jarmain and Everett and great-niece, Nevaeh.

This woman will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and remembered fondly for her sense of humor, strength and Faith in the face of disability and illness.

We will honor and celebrate Ella’s life on Sunday July 11 at 11 a.m. with lunch at Old Town Hall picnic grounds in Newington, N.H. afterwards for all who would like to come.

