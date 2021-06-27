PORTLAND – Hazel B. Davis, 94, passed peacefully at her home at 75 State Street on Friday, June 18, 2021, comforted by the presence of her loving family. She was born in Saranac Lake, N.Y, in 1927 to Diana (LaClair) Bilow and Marshall A. Bilow.

The family moved to Potsdam, N.Y., where after graduating from high school Hazel attended State University of New York at Potsdam earning her bachelor’s degree in education. She later completed two master’s degrees in special education at Russell Sage College, Troy, N.Y.

In April 1947 Hazel married Harry F. Davis and moved to Amsterdam, N.Y., where they raised their family of four children. She began her teaching career in 1957 in Amsterdam, N.Y. where she taught until they moved to Cape Elizabeth in 1968. After moving to Maine, Hazel taught in the special education curriculum with the South Portland school system until her retirement in 1989.

For nearly 30 years Hazel and Harry held what became their famous 4th of July pancake breakfast at Two Lights State Park. It began as a small gathering for family and a few close friends growing to over 40 attendees through the years, all enjoying and looking forward to this annual celebration. Those gatherings have provided us with wonderful memories, friendships, and many hours of reminiscing.

Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Harry; her siblings Dorothy Lewis of Canton, N.Y., Harold Bilow of Pittsford, N.Y.; and her grandson, Sean Wilson of Biddeford.

She is survived by her sister, Agnes Hudson of Gouverneur, N.Y.; her children Douglas A. Davis and his wife Theresa of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Cheryl D. Sterling of Waterboro, Audrey J. Kerbow and her husband John of Llano, Texas, William M. Davis and his wife Wanda Wilson of Biddeford; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Hazel’s final gift was as an anatomical donation to the University of New England, Biddeford. A celebration of life gathering will be planned and details will be announced at a future date.

Our family would like to recognize and thank the remarkable staff at 75 State Street for the loving care, attention and friendship they gave Hazel during the 11 years she resided there, especially during these last few months.

Please direct donations that you would like to make in Hazel’s memory to either

75 State Street,

Portland, ME 04101 or

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church,

350 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

where Hazel was a devoted congregant for many years.

