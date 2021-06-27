PORTLAND – Kenneth Gregory “Ringo” Kittredge passed away peacefully at home June 9, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones after a long illness.

Ringo was both in Portland Jan. 3, 1949, the son of the late Kenneth I. Kittredge and Evelyn E Fields. Ringo attended school in Portland. Ringo got into boxing in his late teens and boxed at the Portland Expo.

Ringo enjoyed dancing, music and Elvis Presley! Ringo enjoyed being an Elvis impersonator and had great fun doing so with his friends. He was always more than willing to help his friends. The neighborhood children always loved to visit Ringo, and he never failed to make them feel special.

Ringo was a long-time employee at DiMillo’s Restaurant in Portland working there for 28 years. He loved working there and our family would like to thank the DiMillo Family for always treating Ringo well even after he retired.

Ringo was proud of his children and many grandchildren, always proud of their successes. He attended the Civilian Police Academy held by Portland Police Department and always had great respect for the Police. He could often be seen listening to his scanner and was always happy go lucky and smiling. Ringo was very knowledgeable of the history of Portland.

Ringo leaves behind his loving wife of Cheryl Kittredge of 27 years; his son Kenneth Conroy of Maine, his daughter Sherry Riely of Tennessee; his brother Charles Kittredge of Florida; his stepsons Robert Dubois, Richard Dubois, James Dubois and his stepdaughter Kimberly Dubois all of Maine; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ringo was predeceased by his father Kenneth Kittredge, his mother Evelyn Fields; his sisters Donna Wilson, Beatrice Bowman, Elsie Kittredge and his brother King Croxford.

We would like to thank Hospice for the care they gave him and all his friends and family who were there for Ringo.

Guest Book