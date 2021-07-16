Edgecomb Community Church will host a full “buck” moon labyrinth walk at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23.

The walk will be guided by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kate Pinkham.

Labyrinth walks have been used for centuries in many cultures as a tool for prayer, healing and personal or spiritual growth. Walking a labyrinth can help quiet our minds to mediate, assist with grief, anger, a physical challenge, or illness.

The labyrinth is located next to the church at 15 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb. It is medieval seven-circuit Chartres style designed after a 13th-century labyrinth at the Chartres Cathedral in France.

According to The Old Famer’s Almanac, the full moon names come from several sources including Native American, Colonial American, and European traditions. The full moon in July is called the +buck moon because it is during this time of year the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full growth. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year producing an even larger set as the years go by.

For further information, email the church at [email protected] or call the office at (207) 882-4060. The events are free to all. Donations are accepted for the upkeep of the labyrinth.

The Labyrinth in the Field is open dawn to dusk, seven days a week yearround. Snow is not removed during winter months.

