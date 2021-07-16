A Portland man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a median barrier on Route 1 in Brunswick and fled the scene Thursday night.

According to Brunswick Police, the department received a complaint around 11 p.m. that a 2011 Chevy HHR was swerving all over the road before it crashed into the cable guardrail.

Police said the driver, Randy Boucher, 47, left the scene on foot before authorities arrived. Both the vehicle and guardrail were substantially damaged in the crash, according to Brunswick Police.

Authorities found Boucher about one mile away from the crash and charged him with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and violating conditions of release. Sgt. Matt Moorhouse of the Freeport Police Department and his K-9 unit, Cassie, assisted in locating Boucher.

Police said Boucher was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Cumberland County Jail where he was held without bail.

Operating under the influence is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Leaving the scene of a crash and violating conditions of release are both Class E crimes, punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

